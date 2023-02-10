Chicago P.D.: Jesse Lee Soffer wraps filming, shares set photos

Jesse Lee Soffer has finished filming a new episode of Chicago P.D. that will debut this spring.

After playing Detective Jay Halstead on the show for years, Jesse returned to direct an upcoming episode.

This could end up providing a unique perspective for the show, with one of the stars going behind the camera.

Jesse directed Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 16, which will serve as overall episode No. 202 for the drama.

As for the 200th episode of Chicago P.D., that is slated to debut later in February. Reaching the milestone is a huge deal because there aren’t too many shows that stay on the air long enough to hit that mark.

Sign up for our newsletter!

There is also a big episode coming up on February 15, where former Detective Alvin Olinsky is referenced.

Jesse Lee Soffer shares Chicago P.D. set photos

Taking to his Instagram page, Jesse posted some fun photos from behind the scenes.

In this particular set of photos shared below, the first one featured Jesse and Tracy Spiridakos (Detective Hailey Upton) on the set.

Next up, Jesse was out on the street for a scene involving LaRoyce Hawkins (Officer Kevin Atwater) and Jason Beghe (Hank Voight).

The final photo from the post had most members of the Chicago P.D. cast reading through the script with Jesse.

One Chicago returns

It will be a while until the episode directed by Jesse debuts on NBC, meaning there are a lot of new episodes for the One Chicago shows arriving before then.

February 15 is when the trio of Chicago-based shows finally return from the long winter hiatus. And the night begins with a dramatic new episode of Chicago Med at 8/7c where the hospital gets hit by a storm.

Then, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c with a new episode that still features Taylor Kinney playing Kelly Severide. That could change this spring, as Taylor took a leave of absence from the show.

A lot could happen within the writing of Chicago Fire, and here are some possible Severide storylines. Fans will have to wait and see exactly what the showrunners and producers of the show have in mind.

That Wednesday wraps up with an intense Chicago P.D. episode that has Voight looking back.

Chicago P.D. might never be the same without Detective Jay Halstead serving as a primary member of Intelligence. But fans can still go back and watch previous episodes of the show by streaming them on Peacock.

Meanwhile, fans of the show recently trended on Twitter as they pleaded for the show to bring back Halstead.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.