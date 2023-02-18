Chicago P.D. shares photos from 200th episode party

Chicago P.D. is about to hit 200 episodes, with a night full of excitement planned for the fans of One Chicago.

Not too many shows stay on the air long enough to reach a milestone of 200 episodes, and that meant it was time to do some celebrating.

Recently, a new TV promo for the 200th episode came out, hinting at a lot of dama being in store for the members of Intelligence.

That new episode is called Trapped, and it will air for the first time on Wednesday, February 22.

Once they had completed filming, the cast and crew of Chicago P.D. got to enjoy a party.

Below are some photos that were shared from the set of Chicago P.D. as the cast and crew celebrated reaching the milestone.

Chicago P.D. celebrates 200 episodes

Up first is a look at the cake that was designed with the faces of the seven current stars of the show. It’s a pretty good likeness for most of them, with handcuffs used to represent the zeros.

The 200th episode celebration cake for Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

A different angle of the cake was also shown, with balloons appearing in the picture to help celebrate the big day.

Cake and balloons at the celebration for Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

And next up, we have six members of the Chicago P.D. cast posing with their cake. They seemed to be having a good time, as it’s a rare occurrence when fans get to see the stars of the hit drama with smiles on their faces.

Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Jason Beghe, Tracy Spiridakos, Patrick John Flueger, and Amy Morton celebrate 200 episodes of Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

More to come from One Chicago

Recently, Jesse Lee Soffer was also back on the set, where he took part in filming an episode that will air this spring.

Jesse used to play Detective Jay Halstead on the show, but the character re-enlisted in the Army.

This time, Jesse was back with the show to serve as a director, putting him behind the camera rather than in front of it.

In addition to the big episode from Chicago P.D. coming up, there is an interesting mini-crossover on Chicago Fire that is in store.

Some intriguing drama was also hinted at in some spoilers one Chicago Fire showrunner just revealed.

Firehouse 51 could look a bit different in the near future because fans may be without Kelly Severide for a while.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.