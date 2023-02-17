Chicago Fire’s new episode features a small crossover

The new episode of Chicago Fire is going to feature a mini-crossover for much of the night.

The term “mini-crossover” works well when a primary character from one of the other One Chicago shows pops up for an important storyline.

For Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 14 on February 22, Trudy Platt is going to be deeply involved in an arson investigation that has her working the case out of Firehouse 51.

Actress Amy Morton has appeared on Chicago Fire a number of times since her character is married to one of the firefighters (Mouch). This means that Amy sometimes pops up for a moment or two to interact with Christian Stolte (Mouch).

This time, though, she is going to be on board with getting some help from Fire Cop himself, Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney).

Trudy Platt featured on a new Chicago Fire episode

In the early photos that have been released for the February 22 episode of Chicago Fire, Trudy Platt appears in quite a few of them. The new installment is called Run Like Hell.

The first photo shared below has Mouch and Trudy talking about something out in the firehouse, with what looks to be a lot of evidence laid out on the table.

Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland and Amy Morton as Trudy Platt in an episode of Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

In this second photo, Trudy is standing with Kelly Severide as they attend a meeting where it appears that the group is asking the community for some help investigating a mysterious fire.

No criminals are going to be safe when Trudy and Severide are working on the same case.

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide and Amy Morton as Trudy Platt on Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 14. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.