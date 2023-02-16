Chicago P.D. TV promo released for an epic milestone episode

Chicago P.D. has released its TV promo for the 200th episode.

This will serve as Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 14, and it will air for the first time on Wednesday, February 22.

It was good to have the shows back and Intelligence working on a tough case during the February 15 episode, and now it’s time to give the fans an “event” night for the show.

Billed as having the feel of a movie, the next new installment looks really good on paper and in the TV promo shared below.

“After a brutal shooting, Burgess and Ruzek find themselves trapped aboard the busy ‘L’ subway train,” begins the synopsis for a new episode called Trapped.

“As they piece together scant evidence, the team is drawn into a dark family drama. Burgess’ proximity to the shooting triggers harsh memories,” the synopsis goes on to state.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 14 TV promo

The trailer below makes it look like there is going to be a lot of action in the new episode. It also appears to be an episode that is going to focus a lot on Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek, with the duo out in the field trying to solve a moving case.

And as the synopsis hints, it appears that Burgess is going to be flashing back to when she was shot and left for dead at the end of Season 8. That could complicate things, but it also opens the door to her finally working through those issues.

More from the world of One Chicago

New episodes from the three shows arrived on February 15, providing new content to be streamed on Peacock. That’s also where earlier episodes from the current seasons can be found.

At Chicago Med, there are some problems starting to brew when it comes to the new boss of the hospital forcing his doctors to rely more on technological oversite than their skills. That could lead to some consequences.

Chicago Fire has a problem coming up, as actor Taylor Kinney had to take a leave of absence from the show. This means the writers may have to work without Kelly Severide in some of the new episodes.

It could take some creative writing, but here are some theories on what might take place with Severide. Missing him for even one week will likely be very difficult for die-hard fans to deal with.

One of the showrunners did tease some Chicago Fire spoilers that could impact many people at Firehouse 51.

As a reminder, the 200th episode of Chicago P.D. airs for the first time on Wednesday, February 22. This is one that fans will want to watch live.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.