NCIS: Los Angeles series finale party photos released

The NCIS: Los Angeles series finale has been filmed, and the cast got to celebrate the big moment.

This spring, the final episodes for NCIS: LA will debut on CBS, bringing an end to the hit drama after 14 seasons.

Earlier this winter, it was revealed that NCIS: LA had been canceled, but CBS gave the cast and crew plenty of notice so that they could work on a good ending for the show.

Recently, it was also revealed that the series finale will be a two-parter, so fans will be able to prepare mentally for the end.

As for one of the stars of the show, LL Cool J has said goodbye in his own way, noting how grateful he was that the show remained on the air for so long.

But let’s get back to the big party that the cast and crew just had following their final days of filming for NCIS: LA Season 14.

NCIS: Los Angeles celebrates 14 seasons

Below are just a few of the many photos that have been released from the NCIS: Los Angeles Series Finale Party.

In this first photo, fans get to see the seven main people from the current NCIS: LA cast. Linda Hunt (Hetty Lange) isn’t pictured, though, which might cause some sadness.

Medalion Rahimi, Eric Christian Olsen, Daniela Ruah, LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, Gerald McRaney, and Caleb Castille at the NCIS: LA series finale party. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

And in the next photo, the NCIS: LA cast is joined by Executive Producer R. Scott Gemmill and David Stapf, President of CBS Studios.

Celebration time at the NCIS: LA Series Finale Party. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

This upcoming photo features an action photo of the NCIS: LA cast and crew listening to CBS Studios President David Stapf speaking about the show.

A photo from the NCIS: LA Series Finale Party showing the cast and crew. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles duos

It wouldn’t be a real party if fans didn’t get to see some of the duos from the show posing for photos to celebrate all the years that they have worked together.

First up, Chris O’Donnell (he played G. Callen) and LL Cool J (he played Sam Hanna) pose in what is likely to be one of their final photos together for the show.

LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell at the NCIS: Los Angeles party. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

And up next, the cast members who played Marty Deeks and Kensi Blye are featured. It does look like Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah were feeling some big emotions as the cast and crew hung out for one of the final times.

Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah at the NCIS: Los Angeles Series Finale Party. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

