NCIS alum Pauley Perrette gets hurt, shares a unique way to deal with injury

Pauley Perrette from NCIS took to social media to share an interesting way she dealt with a new injury.

NCIS fans still know her as Chief Forensic Scientist Abigail “Abby” Beethoven Sciuto, but she left the show a few years ago.

For fans who want to go back and watch some of the great episodes that featured Pauley as Abby, they are all available for streaming on Paramount+.

Maybe one day, the show will figure out a way to feature her again before the series finale, but right now, she is just enjoying her retirement from television.

“Pretty sure (Totally sure) I broke my pinkie toe,” Pauley wrote as part of the caption to a new Instagram post.

“So I made a splint,” she added next to a picture of her foot.

Pauley Perrette makes a splint for her toe

“There’s a reason they call me #MacGIRLVER,” Pauley finished her innovative Instagram post.

In the picture, we see a closeup of Pauley’s foot with a makeshift splint that she devised from a package of batteries.

A lot of followers have already left messages of support, with some of her fans making sure that she is taking care of herself.

“Not fun at all. I’ve heard that what you did is basically the best thing to do unless it’s an open fracture, in which case you need to have it set, stitched, and antibiotics. Just my personal understanding, not a medical opinion,” one user commented on her post.

Below are just a few of the notes that her fans wrote.

Pauley Perrette fans leave her comments. Pic credit: @thepauleyp/Instagram

