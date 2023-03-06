NCIS: Los Angeles wedding planner Tara Walker played by Rosanna Pansino

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast has added Rosanna Pansino to a new episode of the show.

She will appear on NCIS: LA Season 14, Episode 14, which is called Shame. It debuts on March 5.

As for her character, Rosanna is playing wedding planner Tara Walker, who is on hand for some obvious reasons.

Within the synopsis for that new episode, it is revealed that Callen and Anna will begin wedding planning.

G. Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell) and Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly) got engaged at the end of NCIS: LA Season 13.

Now, it is time for the happy couple to make some big steps toward getting married before the series comes to an end.

Who plays wedding planner Tara Walker on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Rosanna Pansino will appear as the wedding planner on the March 5 episode of NCIS: LA.

She is a famous YouTube personality named one of the highest-paid content creators on the site. Having her appear as someone helping with the wedding will certainly bring a fun quirkiness to the episode.

Outside of her many YouTube videos, Rosanna has also been an actress, author, and singer. Now, the Seattle native is about to add an appearance on NCIS: LA to her long list of career accolades.

More news about NCIS: LA Season 14

The end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles is coming up soon, but at least the series finale is a two-parter. That means fans won’t have an ending sprung on them this spring.

And in some additional news that might be enjoyable to some fans, LL Cool J was invited to keep playing Sam Hanna, a character featured on television for around 15 years.

Over at NCIS, there have also been some interesting rumors, with a show boss addressing whether or not Mark Harmon will ever return to play Gibbs again. That’s something many fans have asked about.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.