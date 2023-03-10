NCIS: Los Angeles series finale synopsis revealed

NCIS: Los Angeles has released a lot of new information about the series finale, including what the characters will be dealing with over those final two hours.

Recently, it was revealed that NCIS: LA will have a two-part series finale, giving fans an extended goodbye in primetime.

Now, the network has also given the fans a synopsis for each of the final two episodes, setting the stage for the big event.

For any fans who haven’t heard the news yet, NCIS: Los Angeles is coming to a close at the end of Season 14.

The cast and crew had a lot of time to create a finale that will be memorable, and everyone will find out what happens in May.

Everyone also got to take part in an NCIS: LA series wrap party, where some of the cast members got very emotional.

NCIS: Los Angeles synopsis for Part 1 of the series finale

“When an ATF agent goes missing, the agency seeks help from the NCIS team to investigate stolen military-grade weapons and locate the agent,” reads the beginning of the synopsis for the episode called New Beginnings.

“Also, Callen and Anna continue to plan their wedding, Rountree’s sister interviews for medical school and Sam encourages his father to take part in the drug trial, on part one of the series finale,” reads the rest of the early announcement.

New Beginnings is the first part of the series finale, and it is slated to air on Sunday, May 14 at 10/9c on CBS.

NCIS: Los Angeles synopsis for Part 2 of the series finale

“The NCIS team continues the case with ATF and the stolen military-grade weapons. Also, Callen and Anna decide on an impromptu wedding, on part two of the series finale,” reads the synopsis for the episode called New Beginnings, Part 2.

This second part of the series finale will air on Sunday, May 21 at 9/8c on CBS. It’s going to be important for fans to note that the very last episode is going to debut at a different time than many of the earlier Season 14 episodes.

For anyone who didn’t recognize a guest star from the last new episode, Callen’s wedding planner is a YouTube star who has garnered billions of views on her videos.

And speaking of Callen, Chris O’Donnell talked about shedding tears during the final days on set. This is something that more members of the cast will likely expand upon in the coming days and weeks.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.