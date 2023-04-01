NCIS: Los Angeles star Barrett Foa gets a new show

Former NCIS: Los Angeles cast member Barrett Foa will be on a new show.

For years, Barret played Eric Beale on the hit CBS drama.

Beale was an NCIS Technical Operator for the Los Angeles-based team.

Beale also worked closely with NCIS Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones, who actress Renee Felice Smith played on the show.

The duo was good at their jobs, covering the tech side of the operations.

Then, during the NCIS: LA Season 12 finale, they drove off into the sunset together.

Barrett Foa returns to television

According to Deadline, Barrett will appear in a recurring role for a new show called The Residence.

From writer Paul William Davies, this is a Shondaland show that will appear on Netflix.

The show itself is based on a book called The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.

Billed as a comedy, the premise is that a dead body surfaces at the White House, leading to a “screwball whodunnit” mystery unfolding.

Barrett will play Elliott Morgan, “the first gentleman” of the White House. The character is new to the scene and should help add some humor to the mix.

Additional people who have been mentioned as part of the cast for The Residence include Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat, Ant-Man 2), and Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black).

“Big Announcement! I’m thrilled to be the new First Gentleman of the United States in ‘The Residence’ — a modern madcap murder mystery on Netflix!” Barrett wrote in an Instagram post.

“(Think Knives Out meets Downtown Abbey meets the White House.) This cast! This script! This team! Can’t wait,” Barrett added to his post.

NCIS: Los Angeles coming to an end

The sad news is that NCIS: Los Angeles ends after 14 seasons on CBS.

The Sunday night drama closes shop in May with a two-part series finale.

In addition to the finale episodes, a special Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles will run on CBS.

Many NCIS: LA fans hope that Barrett Foa will be a part of the final episodes and the special salute.

Everything has already been filmed, and the cast and crew had a huge party to celebrate.

To go back and watch the NCIS: LA episodes where Barrett Foa played Eric Beale, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+.

Paramount+ also has all the early Season 14 episodes available for anyone who needs to catch up.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.