NCIS: When are the new episodes after the hiatus?

NCIS Season 20 has another long hiatus on the schedule.

After the April 10 episode of the show, the show is taking a break from airing new episodes.

This makes that new installment an important one to watch. It is called Head Games and serves as NCIS Season 20, Episode 18.

“The NCIS team digs deep to investigate a Navy lieutenant who’s accused of trying to murder her husband but has no memory of the attack. Also, Kasie navigates a potential medical scare,” reads the synopsis for the April 10 episode.

Amanda Clayton guest stars as Navy Lieutenant Rachel Donohue in the new episode. She plays the character referenced in the synopsis above.

An intense case will unfold as the team investigates whether or not she is telling the truth.

NCIS Season 20 schedule

Below is the current schedule for the rest of NCIS Season 20. Four episodes are left to debut this spring, with CBS planning to air them in May.

Recently, a cliffhanger for the NCIS season finale was teased. It got fans buzzing about the show.

That teaser was followed by Wilmer Valderrama releasing a video from the set of the finale. He spoke highly about the storyline that will wrap up the current season.

As for when those final episodes will air, here is the breakdown.

April 10: NCIS Season 20, Episode 18

April 17: No new episode

April 24: No new episode

May 1: NCIS Season 20, Episode 19

May 8: NCIS Season 20, Episode 20

May 15: NCIS Season 20, Episode 21

May 22: NCIS Season 20, Episode 22

More from the NCISVerse

During this break between new episodes, fans can stream older content using Paramount+. It’s a great place to watch classic episodes from the past or to catch up on the current season.

A break is also going to take place at NCIS: Hawai’i. The spin-off is doing well in the 10/9c timeslot on Mondays and has been picked up for another year at CBS.

The news has not been as good for NCIS: Los Angeles, with the show ending this spring. It will culminate in a special Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles for the fans.

It will feature new interviews and a look back at the 14 years the show has been on the air.

To watch the upcoming NCIS: LA episodes, here is the full schedule for Season 14.

As a reminder, NCIS is back with a new episode on April 10 before going on hiatus.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.