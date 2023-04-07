NCIS season finale teaser: Torres in prison

NCIS has a big cliffhanger in store for fans this spring.

The NCIS season finale arrives on May 22, and even though there are still many new episodes left to debut before the finale night, the show has teased what’s coming.

NCIS Season 20 will feature 22 episodes, with the next new one debuting on April 10.

After the April 10 installment, the show takes a break before rolling out new content in May.

Then, beginning May 1, NCIS will have four consecutive weeks of new episodes.

It all culminates with an NCIS season finale that could pack a punch.

Image teased from the NCIS Season 20 finale

The social media post below features the shocking image from the season finale.

Not only does it depict NCIS Agent Nick Torres behind bars, but it appears he also got a haircut.

There are two ways to take this teaser. One is that Torres has possibly crossed that line that he has worked so hard to stay on the right side over the years. The second is that he is undercover to get some information for a case.

With rumors floating around that actor Wilmer Valderrama might leave the NCIS cast, this image raises some big questions about the show’s future.

CBS has already renewed NCIS for a 21st season, so no matter what happens with Torres, the show is back for new episodes in the fall.

More news from the world of NCIS

A famous NCIS guest star was on The Mandalorian this week, giving Star Wars fans a nice treat.

And speaking of people who used to be on NCIS, the actress who played Abby Sciuto recently made a fun post.

Retired actress Pauley Perrette shared birthday photos of her rescue dogs. They all share the same birthday month, and the photos featured them enjoying some sun.

In some sad news, though, Pauley also shared a post about the death of her cousin.

NCIS: Los Angeles comes to an end

After 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles ends this spring.

A countdown of new episodes will happen before the big two-part series finale.

The show is currently on a hiatus at CBS, but here is the schedule of new episodes for NCIS: LA.

The network will also air a special salute to NCIS: Los Angeles to wrap things up.

Ahead of those final installments, fans can stream previous episodes from Season 14 to catch up. Everything that has already debuted is available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.