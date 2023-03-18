NCIS star Pauley Perrette shares a heartbreaking video about her cousin who died

Pauley Perrette lost her cousin Wayne and took the time to look back this weekend.

NCIS fans know Pauley as the actress who played Abby Sicuto on the show for years.

At the end of NCIS Season 15, Pauley left the show and now considers herself retired from acting after returning for a short time to star in a sitcom.

In a heartbreaking video that Pauley shared today with her followers, she spoke about how her cousin Wayne was her “person” for most of their lives.

While many people might call their significant other that person, Pauley noted that for her, it was Wayne.

He passed away on March 18, 2022, and Pauley marked the day by looking back and speaking fondly about her cousin.

Pauley Perrette shares a video about her cousin Wayne

“He was everything to me. We were like twins. Everything was about us. And he would come out here to Hollywood from Tennessee and tell stories that he would only tell me about being a firefighter and being an EMT,” Pauley says in the video shared below.

“I still don’t know who I am without him,” Pauley says near the end of the video, as it sounds like she is fighting back tears.

I got a text.

“Can you call me?”

“Sure”



I did.

And nothing will ever be the same. pic.twitter.com/UA4FlHgyLl — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) March 18, 2023

A rough few years for Pauley Perrette

Last fall, Pauley posted about what she had been going through. It included losing her father, cousin, and other family and friends.

That’s when Pauley revealed that she had suffered a stroke and was “still so grateful” to be alive despite all the traumas.

She is truly a survivor, and she continues to receive lots of support from her fans and social media followers.

It’s 9/2

One year ago I had a massive stoke.

Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends,

And daddy

And then

Cousin Wayne



Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far…



And still so grateful,

Still so full of faith,

And STILL HERE! pic.twitter.com/psHokwiHij — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) September 2, 2022

