NCIS season finale date revealed

The NCIS season finale has been scheduled at CBS, giving an end date for the current run of episodes.

The great news is that CBS has already renewed NCIS for a 21st season, so more new episodes will debut in the fall.

It’s been an interesting season, beginning with a dramatic storyline involving Alden Parker (Gary Cole) and his ex-wife Vivian Kolchak (played by Teri Polo).

Notable moments from the season have already included the evolving relationship between Dr. Jimmy Palmer and Agent Jessica Knight and NCIS agent Dale Sawyer (Zane Holtz) returning.

There was also an appearance by Dr. Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo) during Episode 3 (Unearth). She always brings a unique feel to her episodes due to how well she can see through the facades that agents put up to deal with everyday stress.

As the spring episodes continue rolling out, many NCIS fans also hope that Mark Harmon will return as Leroy Jethro Gibbs. No announcement has been made either way,

When is the NCIS season finale?

The final episode for NCIS Season 20 is scheduled for Monday, May 22, at 9/8c. It will lead right into the second part of the NCIS: Hawai’i season finale that is scheduled for 10/9c.

The synopses for the final episodes of the season haven’t been revealed yet, but if recent years are any indication about what’s coming, NCIS fans should expect a cliffhanger (or two).

More news from NCIS

For CBS viewers tuning in to new shows, many Fire Country stars appeared on NCIS over the years. The new firefighter drama airs on Friday nights, with millions of viewers making it one of the most-watched dramas on television this year.

In less glamorous news, NCIS: Los Angeles is ending this spring. After 14 seasons on CBS, the spin-off will air its final episodes in mid-May.

Following the two-part series finale for NCIS: LA, the network will debut an hour-long special to celebrate the cast and crew.

Called a Salute To NCIS: Los Angeles, the special will feature some exclusive interviews with past and present stars from the spin-off. There are several hints that viewers will also see some fan-favorite actors/actresses who are no longer on the show.

The countdown has already begun for those final episodes, but catching up on past content is easy, as all previous episodes are already available for streaming on Paramount+.

And for viewers looking for when to tune in for new episodes, here is the NCIS TV schedule for March.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.