NCIS March 2023 TV schedule: New episodes return

The NCIS schedule of episodes for March of 2023 is about to debut some new content.

After airing its 450th episode at the end of February, the show took a short break at the beginning of March.

Now, a new episode called Butterfly Effect is going to arrive on Monday, March 13.

It’s the first of several new episodes that are going to help wrap up the winter at CBS.

Recently, it was revealed that NCIS is the top-rated drama on all of television, with millions of viewers continuing to tune in each week.

And for anyone who hasn’t heard the great news, NCIS Season 21 has been ordered, with the network giving the show an early renewal.

Episode schedule for NCIS in March of 2023

Below is the list of new episodes of NCIS that are coming up on CBS for the rest of March.

March 13: NCIS Season 20, Episode 16 called Butterfly Effect

March 20: NCIS Season 20, Episode 17 called Stranger in a Strange Land

March 27: No new episode of NCIS

NCIS episode synopses for new content

“The NCIS team jumps into motion to investigate who is responsible for a potential bio terror attack at a strip mall parking garage. Also, Knight’s father deals with a health scare while in Japan,” reads the full synopsis for Butterfly Effect.

It sounds like this will be an episode where Agent Jessica Knight (played by Katrina Law) needs to lean on Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) for some added support. Storylines like this one also tend to be pivotal for relationships between main characters.

“NCIS works to solve the murder of a Marine private who appears to have been killed for helping an Afghan refugee. Also, Jimmy navigates the pressure of parenting his teenage daughter, who is eager to go out on an unchaperoned group date,” reads the NCIS synopsis for Stranger in a Strange Land.

That March 20 episode of NCIS is going to guest star Anisha Adusumilli as Veeda Rajab, who is likely to be the character that is referenced in the episode title.

More news from the NCISVerse

Even though NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have been renewed for new seasons, the end is drawing close for NCIS: Los Angeles.

The spin-off is coming to an end in May, but the cast and crew were given enough advance notice to wrap up all the primary storylines

Recently, the drama introduced a YouTube star as the wedding planner for G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Anna Kolcheck (Bay Paly).

And regarding the show coming to a close, Chris O’Donnell talked about getting emotional during his final days on the set.

To catch up on episodes of the show before the big series finale arrives, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.