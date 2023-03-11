NCIS Season 20 ratings: Amazing numbers from Nielsen

The NCIS Season 20 ratings continue to be impressive, especially after the latest revelation by Nielsen.

Nielsen Media Research measures television ratings, helping to reveal the most-watched shows on all of the networks.

Recently, Nielsen released its updated 35-day numbers, which add up how many people are watching the shows live combined with how many are streaming those new episodes within a specific timeframe.

In summary, the different viewing methods are added together to provide one overall number.

The 20th season of NCIS has been drawing really good numbers in the 9/8c timeslot on Monday nights, but adding in the streaming numbers yields even more impressive results.

And this is why NCIS Season 21 was ordered so early by CBS because the show continues to draw millions of eyes each week.

Breaking down the NCIS Season 20 ratings

According to Nielsen, NCIS is the most-watched non-sports program on television.

The updated numbers reveal that an average of 11.7 million viewers are watching each new episode of NCIS. That combines the people tuning in to watch the episode live on CBS, watching it OnDemand, and using Paramount+ to stream it later.

Breaking down the numbers a bit more, NCIS is the top-rated drama and the top-rated overall show when it comes to total viewership. And in the past year, the number of viewers who are streaming new episodes has grown by 32 percent.

As for CBS as a whole, the network features many of the most-watched dramas on TV. That list includes NCIS (1st place), FBI (2nd), Blue Bloods (third), Fire Country (6th), The Equalizer (8th), FBI: Most Wanted (9th), and FBI: International (10th).

Fire Country ranking sixth among all dramas is extremely impressive since it just debuted this past fall.

More news from the NCISVerse

While NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i will be coming back for new episodes in the 2023-24 television season, it’s the end of the line for NCIS: Los Angeles.

The NCIS spin-off just had a wrap party where the cast and crew got to celebrate being on the air for 14 seasons. That’s quite the accomplishment, even though many fans would like to see the drama keep going.

Some exciting news about the series finale was revealed, as the show is going to have a two-part event to close things out. It means the final story will be spread across two Sundays.

Recently, the synopsis for the NCIS: LA series finale was also released, giving fans a look at what the characters will be dealing with in those final moments.

To catch up on NCIS Season 20 episodes or to watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 content, everything that has already debuted is available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.