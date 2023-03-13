NCIS guest stars now thriving on Fire Country cast

Fire Country has turned into a massive hit at CBS, with the cast helping to bring huge ratings for the network.

Recently, along with NCIS getting named the top-rated drama on television, Fire Country became the top-rated new drama.

Many people on Fire Country have been on other CBS shows over the years, whether in a starring role or in a guest-star appearance.

Max Thieriot, who plays Bode Donovan on Fire Country, previously starred as Clay Spenser on SEAL Team.

Actress Diane Farr, who plays Bode’s mom Sharon Leone, guest-starred on CSI and CSI: Miami before starring on Numb3rs as Megan Reeves.

And veteran actor Billy Burke, who plays Bode’s father, Vince Leone, starred in Zoo for CBS after years of playing the father of Bella Swan in the Twilight films.

Fire Country stars who were on NCIS

Before playing Manny Perez on Fire Country, Kevin Alejandro appeared in a 2006 episode of NCIS called Driven (Season 4, Episode 11). In that installment, he played the character Jamie Jones.

Manny was also in a 2005 episode of JAG called Fit for Duty, where he played Corporal Jude Dominick.

Stephanie Arcila, who plays Manny’s daughter Gabriela Perez, was also on NCIS. She played Danielle in a 2018 episode called Keep Your Enemies Closer (Season 15, Episode 15).

And they aren’t the only ones, as actor Zach Tinker was on multiple shows within the NCISVerse before he started playing new firefighter Collin O’Reilly.

Zach played Tyler in two 2021 episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 12, Episodes 9 and 10) and also appeared as David West in a 2018 episode of NCIS called Boom (Season 16, Episode 3).

More news from the world of NCIS

NCIS’s success on Monday nights led to CBS ordering a new season of the show for 2023-24.

A new season of NCIS: Hawai’i has also been ordered to debut next year, making it the third one for the new spin-off.

The news hasn’t been as good for the Los Angeles spin-off. After getting canceled, NCIS: LA will air its series finale in May of 2023.

Coming soon, CBS will also air a special tribute to NCIS: Los Angeles in primetime. It will feature a look back at all 14 seasons of the show with special interviews with cast and crew members.

To go back and watch any of the older episodes of NCIS that feature cast members of Fire Country, fans can stream them all by using Paramount+.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c, and Fire Country airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.