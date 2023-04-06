NCIS: Memorable guest star featured in a new episode on The Mandalorian

NCIS has had a lot of memorable guest stars over the years, and The Mandalorian specializes in its new characters each week.

For a new episode of The Mandalorian (Guns for Hire), many fresh faces were helping to further the story.

Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze) had a lot of help with this new one.

Journeying to a new planet where droids were helping a civilization stay alive, the duo met married couple Captain Bombardier and The Duchess.

That couple was played by Jack Black and Lizzo, who seemed to be having a lot of fun with their guest spots on the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It was the security officer for the planet that caused many Star Wars fans to exclaim with glee.

Christopher Lloyd guest stars on The Mandalorian

In the role of Commissioner Helgait, the head of security for this new planet, actor Christopher Lloyd made his first appearance. It was a fun venture into a new science fiction world for a star of the Back to the Future series of films.

But NCIS fans remember Lloyd from a poignant episode of their show from a few years ago.

Season 17, Episode 20 of NCIS featured Lloyd as Joseph Smith. The episode was called The Arizona, and it was focused on the ship that sunk at Pearl Harbor. It’s one of those episodes that NCIS fans will watch again and again, with a strong guest start and story that keeps viewers glued to the TV.

For NCIS fans who want to go back and watch that older episode, it is available for streaming on Paramount+. And this new episode of The Mandalorian can be streamed on Disney+.

Christopher Lloyd is Commissioner Helgait.



Chapter 22 of #TheMandalorian is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/E9EQjSlZE4 — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) April 6, 2023

More news from NCIS

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette celebrated her dogs’ birthdays this past week, sharing some pictures of them enjoying the sun.

Recently, Pauley also shared a heartbreaking video where she spoke about the death of her cousin and the hole it has left in her life.

As for the show itself, NCIS Season 21 has been ordered by CBS. Those new episodes will begin airing in the fall of 2023.

The single fact that Christopher Lloyd was in NCIS brings me more joy than I could possibly convey pic.twitter.com/KmYSjM1bVg — Catherine Eager (@frin_eage) September 3, 2020

The news has not been great for NCIS: Los Angeles, with CBS ending the show after 14 years on the air.

The good news is that there are still many new episodes of NCIS: LA on the schedule.

And former NCIS: LA star Barrett Foa is now starring in a new show.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS and The Mandalorian streams on Disney+.