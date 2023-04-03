Pauley Perrette shares cute photos of her dogs to celebrate their birthdays

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette is a big lover of dogs.

Over the years, she has made many social media posts about rescuing dogs and the importance of people doing it.

This weekend, Pauley celebrated the birthday of her three canines, noting that their birthdays all fall in April.

“Usually we don’t know when our #RescueDogs birthday’s are… But #April1 is all of my #NotoriousRBG #rescues birthday!” Pauley wrote in an Instagram post.

She then wrote a bit about how she knows when the birthdays are for her dogs and that they got to celebrate on a sunny day.

“Happy Birthday to my #rescuedog ANGELS! And God gave us one of the first sunny days in months just for them! They loved it!” she wrote to finish off her post.

Pauley Perrette’s dogs celebrate their birthdays

In the cute post below, Pauley wishes Rosie, Bug, and Grace a happy birthday. Each dog has an image attached to the post, and they are enjoying that time in the sun.

Pauley Perrette after NCIS

Pauley starred on the NCIS cast as Forensic Scientist Abby Sciuto for years.

After she left NCIS, Pauley starred in a sitcom that aired for a short time, but then she officially retired from acting.

Pauley is very active on social media and frequently posts about great causes that she is supporting.

Recently, though, Pauley shared a sad post about the death of her cousin. That loss has left a big hole in her life.

For NCIS fans who loved watching her on the show, all past episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+.

And since everything is on Paramount+, fans can go back to Season 1 to start binge-watching.

More news from NCIS

CBS recently announced that NCIS was renewed for Season 21. It means that new episodes of the show will now be airing during the 2023-2024 television season.

NCIS: Hawai’i also got renewed, with the spin-off picked up for a third season. Ratings have been excellent in that 10/9c timeslot on Monday evenings, and the show continues to benefit from having NCIS as the lead-in.

The news has not been great for NCIS: Los Angeles. The other spin-off from NCIS is ending this spring.

There are many new episodes of NCIS: LA still on the schedule, though, so fans can keep watching the team in action.

And that schedule at CBS also includes a special tribute to NCIS: LA after the show has aired for 14 years.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.