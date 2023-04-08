NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama shares set video from season finale

The NCIS season finale has been filmed, and something big is in store for the fans.

Recently, a teaser from NCIS revealed Nick Torres in prison.

Wilmer Valderrama plays Torres on the NCIS cast, and some drama lies ahead for the character.

Following the revelation about what was happening with his character, Wilmer popped up on social media to provide a tease of his own.

In the video shared below, Wilmer talks to the camera from the set of the NCIS season finale.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And he helps create a lot of buzz for what fans will experience this spring.

NCIS finale teasers from Wilmer Valderrama

“Our season finale is out of control,” Wilmer states in the video as he addresses the fans.

Wilmer also notes that his hair is gone, with Torres about to sport a new look during his time in prison.

He then speaks about how NCIS is doing something with this finale that the show has never done before.

Wilmer seems honest when he talks about how he is excited about the new storylines and twists coming on finale night.

“That’s a wrap! Thank you #NCIS, season 20 was a ride!” Wilmer captioned the video.

More to come from NCIS Season 20

A new episode of NCIS is slated to debut on Monday, April 10. It is called Head Games, and the case is an intense one.

“The NCIS team digs deep to investigate a Navy Lieutenant who’s accused of trying to murder her husband but has no memory of the attack; Kasie navigates a potential medical scare,” reads the full synopsis for NCIS Season 20, Episode 18.

Below is a video clip from the new episode that will air at 9/8c on April 10. It is immediately followed by a new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i.

Knight is right ✂️ Cooking scissors are a game changer. #NCIS is all-new on Monday! pic.twitter.com/x2HcdZXzSQ — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) April 8, 2023

News and notes from the NCISVerse

There was a famous NCIS guest star was on The Mandalorian this week. The new episode ended up being packed with guest stars from other genres.

The retired actress who played Abby Sciuto on the NCIS cast made a fun post on social media.

Pauley Perrette shared birthday photos of her cute rescue dogs. The pups were enjoying some sun for the first time in a while when Pauley snapped the pictures.

Over at NCIS: Los Angeles, the end of the line is coming up this spring.

After 14 seasons on CBS, the NCIS spin-off will air its two-part series finale in May.

CBS will also air a special salute to NCIS: Los Angeles to celebrate the run.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.