NCIS: Los Angeles teases shocking character return for a new episode called The Reckoning

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 returns with a new episode that features a past villain.

The new episode debuts on Sunday, May 7, and is called The Reckoning.

Since only three new episodes are left on the NCIS: LA TV schedule, each hour will be very important to the characters.

And after the May 7 episode, all that remains is the two-part series finale for the show.

In case some fans missed the news, CBS is ending NCIS: LA after 14 seasons.

Though NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i will return in the fall, this is the end of the road for the spin-off in Los Angeles.

Synopsis for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, Episode 19

“When four people, including a CIA officer, are shot and killed in broad daylight, the NCIS team suspects the attacks have something to do with DRONA,” reads the beginning of the synopsis for the May 7 episode for NCIS: Los Angeles.

DRONA was a program run by the CIA where children in the foster care system were tested to see if they were gifted.

Henrietta Lange (played by Linda Hunt) was a big part of it, and G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) was one of the kids.

“Pembrook meets with Callen and gives more insight into his past,” reads the rest of the new synopsis.

Howard Pembrook was one of the doctors who ran torturous tests on Callen, and he clearly has more information that he hasn’t shared.

The return of Pembrook hints that Callen may finally get some closure about his past and that NCIS: LA fans are about to get some real answers.

The cast list for The Reckoning also lists actor Jere Burns as a guest star. He has played Pembrook on the show.

Additional guest stars for the May 7 episode are Scott Christopher as CIA Officer Chris Behr, David DeSantos as Antony Beltran, Philip Anthony-Rodriguez as CIA Officer Rafael Cortes, and Melissa Sears as Leah Novak.

NCIS: Los Angeles is winding down

The final dates for new episodes of NCIS: LA are May 7, May 14, and May 21. Then, it’s off into the sunset for the long-running drama.

A one-hour special to celebrate the show’s run will air at 10/9c on May 21. It is called A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles and will air immediately after Part 2 of the series finale.

From the very first show to tonight's final episode, congratulations to @latelateshow on a stellar run. Thanks for being a part of the #NCISLA fam 🫶 pic.twitter.com/hConwbMsI2 — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) April 27, 2023

For television viewers looking to catch up on past episodes of the show, everything from NCIS: Los Angeles is available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.