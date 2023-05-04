NCIS: Hawai’i reveals details, guest stars for the season finale

NCIS: Hawai’i has revealed details about the two-part season finale.

To wrap up Season 2, the NCIS spin-off will tell a dramatic story over two weeks.

The first episode arrives on Monday, May 15 at 10/9c on CBS.

And the second part of the NCIS: Hawai’i season finale airs on Monday, May 22.

That second night will follow a dramatic season finale of NCIS that airs earlier in the night.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It also airs on CBS the day after the series finale for NCIS: Los Angeles.

Details about the NCIS: Hawai’i season finale

“The discovery of a dead former MI6 agent uncovers secrets from Tennant’s (Vanessa Lachey) past, forcing her to go to extreme lengths to track down the responsible party,” reads the synopsis for part one of the season finale.

Guest stars for the night include Julie White returning as Maggie Shaw. Linc Hand is also returning as Charlie 1.

“When a figure from Tennant’s (Vanessa Lachey) CIA past re-emerges, the NCIS team seeks help from the most unlikely place to catch a killer who threatens to destroy everything Tennant has built,” reads the synopsis for part two of the season finale.

Julie White is also slated to appear in this episode, with some surprises in store for the NCIS: Hawai’i cast.

As a reminder, part one of the season finale is on May 15, and part two is on May 22.

Didn't catch last night's action? Don't be a dummy!!! Head over to @ParamountPlus to see what you missed. https://t.co/IjR8Y18E8s pic.twitter.com/exqce04Qcz — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) May 2, 2023

More news from the world of NCIS

It is the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. The show comes to an end with its two-part series finale this month.

After 14 seasons on CBS, the network will end the show this year.

Luckily, the cast and crew had a lot of lead time, so they were able to work up some good storylines for the final episodes.

A new episode of NCIS: LA brings back a villain from the past, forcing the team to make some difficult choices.

To catch up on previous episodes from this season, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+.

The streaming service is also a great place for NCIS: Hawai’i fans to go back and watch content from the first two seasons.

You want it? You got it. More of the #NCISHawaii Ohana is headed your way. See you soon season 3! 🤙🍰 pic.twitter.com/i82edDPmyE — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) February 21, 2023

Former NCIS star Michael Weatherly shared some sad news. He revealed that his brother passed away. For years, Michael starred as Agent Anthony DiNozzo on the hit CBS drama.

And in some odd news elsewhere, it was revealed that someone was impersonating Mark Harmon. Someone pretended to be the former NCIS star to scam a woman out of money.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.