Michael Weatherly from NCIS shares the sad news of his brother’s death

NCIS alum Michael Weatherly shared some sad news with his social media followers this weekend.

Michael posted about his brother, Will Weatherly, dying earlier this month.

Will was Michael’s younger brother. Will also has a daughter named Olivia.

“My younger brother Will Weatherly shed his mortal coil on April 20th,” begins a post that Michael wrote on Twitter.

“And now continues his journey through the universe,” Michael opined.

“He always liked to travel. As difficult as it is say goodbye- for friends and family- we know there is a smile with his memory. Rest in peace, brother,” reads the rest of the heartfelt post.

Michael Weatherly loses his brother

For years, Michael Weatherly starred on NCIS as (very) Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo.

Michael also starred as Logan Cale on Dark Angel and then starred on Bull as Dr. Jason Bull after he left NCIS.

In the post shared below, Michael added a very cute photo from when they were much younger.

It looks like the brothers are playing at the beach in the photo.

Already, many fans and followers have left comments of love and support for him.

My younger brother Will Weatherly shed his mortal coil on April 20th, 2023 and now continues his journey through the universe. He always liked to travel. As difficult as it is say goodbye- for friends and family- we know there is a smile with his memory. Rest in peace, brother. pic.twitter.com/uJ8dBNx5mL — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) April 29, 2023

More news from NCIS

CBS ordered a new season of NCIS that will begin airing episodes in September 2023.

There are still episodes left to debut in Season 20, with the show working toward a dramatic season finale.

The NCIS TV schedule reveals that the show returns from its latest hiatus on Wednesday, May 1.

To create buzz, a cliffhanger for the NCIS season finale was teased. The plot point raises the stakes about how the show wraps up Season 20.

Actor Wilmer Valderrama also released a video from the set of the finale. He stars as NCIS Agent Nick Torres on the show and talks about what fans should expect.

In some shocking news, it was revealed that someone has been pretending to be Mark Harmon to scam people.

Elsewhere in the world of NCIS, the Los Angeles spin-off is coming to an end.

Details about the NCIS: LA series finale have been revealed, giving fans a look at what’s coming.

The NCIS: LA cast is also bringing back a character for its first new episode after another hiatus.

All previous episodes of NCIS can be streamed on Paramount+. That includes the early seasons of the show, where Michael Weatherly starred as Tony DiNozzo.

During his run on the hit CBS drama, Michael appeared in 306 episodes spread across the first 13 seasons.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.