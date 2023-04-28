Mark Harmon impersonator scams 82-year-old NCIS fan

Someone posing as NCIS star Mark Harmon recently scammed someone in Georgia.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, an 82-year-old woman was the target of the scam.

The impersonator told the woman that she had won an online contest.

She then purchased gift cards and sent the person the activation codes, feeling she was talking to the real Mark Harmon.

This reportedly happened twice in the span of a few weeks.

WRDW reported that scams against seniors are a big problem in Georgia, where the state ranks No. 9 nationally.

Scam exposed by the daughter of the victim

It was only when the victim told her daughter that she was speaking with Mark Harmon that the scam was uncovered.

Even after the daughter alerted her mother to the scam, she continued believing she was speaking with the real Mark Harmon.

An FBI agent in Georgia stated that three ways to help avoid getting scammed are to never pay in cash, always be wary of online relationships, and never give out your information over the phone.

Mark Harmon is not the only celebrity who has been impersonated recently.

Someone pretended to be Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer as well. The actor used to play Detective Jay Halstead on the NBC show. He found out that someone was pretending to be him and his representatives.

