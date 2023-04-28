Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer warns fans about people impersonating him

Jesse Lee Soffer from Chicago P.D. posted a warning about people impersonating him.

Taking to social media, Jesse stated that he became aware of a recent fraud case.

According to Jesse, someone was pretending to be him and his representatives.

This sounds like a good case for Detective Jay Halstead to work on with the support of the Intelligence team.

Jesse was a part of the Chicago P.D. cast for years, but he stopped playing the character early in Season 10.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jesse returned later to direct an episode and has kept the door open to return if the right story comes along.

Chicago P.D. fans warned about Jesse Lee Soffer impersonator

“Heard about a terrible case of fraud this morning. Someone was pretending to be me and the people that rep me,” begins a post that Jesse wrote for Twitter.

“A lot of scammers are now pretending to be managers and agents for industry people. I myself nor the people that rep me will ever ask you for money, ever!!” Jesse goes on to warn his followers.

More than 64,000 people have already read the post, possibly keeping more individuals from falling for any possible scams.

A warning is issued by Jesse Lee Soffer. Pic credit: @JesseLeeSoffer/Twitter

There are currently a lot of Facebook pages claiming to either be Jesse himself or to be run by people close to him.

“This is the ONLY official Jesse Lee Soffer PAGE on FB,” reads a distinct message on Jesse’s personal Facebook page, serving as another warning for people on social media.

Facebook pages with Jesse Lee Soffer’s name used on them. Pic credit: Facebook

More from Chicago P.D.

After a long spring hiatus at NBC, Chicago P.D. finally returns with a new episode.

The new episodes for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. start rolling out on the night of Wednesday, May 3.

From there, it is four consecutive weeks of new content for One Chicago fans to enjoy.

To catch up on previous episodes or to re-watch content from this season, everything is available for streaming on Peacock.

With some overarching plot points on the show, re-watching Season 10, Episode 18 might be a good idea before the new episodes debut.

There have also been hints about a Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. crossover happening later this spring or early next fall.

And regarding next year, Chicago P.D. Season 11 was ordered by NBC.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.