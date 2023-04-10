Are Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med coming back? Here are your answers

One Chicago had a contract that ended this season at NBC.

Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med had to be renewed for fans to enjoy new episodes next year.

And the big news came out about what the future will hold for the Wednesday night dramas.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, negotiations were underway to bring the shows back for multiple seasons.

Due to how good the ratings have been this season, it seemed that everything would stay the same.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Streaming has helped elevate the shows even further, with Peacock making everything available for streaming.

Are Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med coming back?

According to Deadline, full-season orders for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. have been placed for the 2023-2024 television season.

This means the shows will get 22 new episodes next year, scoring a victory for the Dick Wolf-produced dramas.

In addition to the One Chicago dramas, all three Law & Order shows were renewed.

Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime had 22 episodes ordered for the next season. While the new season of Law & Order: Organized Crime only has 13 episodes.

“I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC,” executive producer Dick Wolf said.

“We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can’t wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal and Streaming.

chihards, help us find the easter eggs in firehouse 51 👀 pic.twitter.com/pfihFembw2 — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) April 9, 2023

More from One Chicago

The One Chicago shows are on an extended hiatus before returning later this spring.

Some big episodes are coming up on the Chicago P.D. schedule, with a countdown underway to something happening on the season finale.

There have also been some heavy hints about a crossover between Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire taking place in the future.

The shows are preparing for the long summer hiatus. And the One Chicago shows typically use cliffhangers to keep fans talking during the offseason.

It also appears that Chicago Fire hinted that Kelly Severide won’t be back this season.

Actor Taylor Kinney is still on a leave of absence from the show, but since Chicago Fire Season 12 has now been ordered, he could return for the episodes in the fall of 2023.

As a reminder, Peacock has all past episodes available for streaming. It’s an easy way to catch up on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. before the new episodes arrive.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.