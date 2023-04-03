Chicago P.D. schedule: The final episodes for Season 10

The Chicago P.D. schedule of episodes has been laid out for the rest of Season 10.

A lot of the season was spent on Sean O’Neal (played by Jefferson White), as the son of the police chief turned out to be a murderer.

That storyline carried directly into one about the Becks, where Sean told Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) that Samantha Beck had been kidnapped.

Now, Officer Adam Ruzek is undercover, passing himself off as someone looking to make cash with the Becks.

Teasers for the new episode of Chicago P.D. suggest that Ruzek’s cover could get blown.

And now that Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) has had some success dealing with her PTSD, new storylines could open up for the character.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 schedule of episodes

There aren’t many episodes left in Chicago P.D. Season 10. This also means that time has nearly run out for Detective Jay Halstead to return to the show.

Actor Jesse Lee Soffer returned to direct an episode, but he hasn’t been on screen since the third episode of the season.

Could Chicago P.D. fans see the return of Jay Halstead to close out Season 10? Stay tuned to find out for sure.

Below is an early look at the Chicago P.D. schedule of episodes for the rest of this spring. It also indicates that another extended hiatus will take place.

If NBC sticks to this schedule, 22 total episodes will make up Chicago P.D. Season 10, and the season finale is May 24.

April 5: Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 18 (You Only Die Twice)

April 12: No new episode

April 19: Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 19

April 26: No new episode

May 3: No new episode

May 10: Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 20

May 17: Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 21

May 20: Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 22

One Chicago news

A big episode is coming up for Chicago Fire.

Firehouse 51 is about to showcase the return of Matthew Casey. He has been gone since the finale of Season 10, so this is a big moment for the hit drama.

Having Jesse Spencer return to play Casey might help soften the blow that came with Taylor Kinney taking a leave of absence.

Kelly Severide has been written off the show now, but fans still hope he will return before the long summer break.

All prior Chicago P.D. episodes are available for streaming on Peacock. For fans who miss Jay Halstead, Peacock is an excellent service to watch the early seasons where he was featured.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.