Chicago Fire fans react to the return of Matt Casey

Chicago Fire just hasn’t been the same since the exit of firefighter Matthew Casey.

Casey was an important part of the team at Firehouse 51, but the character moved to Portland to take care of the kids of a fallen fireman.

Outside of the show, actor Jesse Spencer wanted to take a break from acting after doing it for around 20 years without any real time off.

Casey returned for the Chicago Fire Season 10 finale to attend the wedding of Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide, but then he went back to Portland.

Now, the news has come out that Casey will be in a new episode of Chicago Fire, which has come as very exciting news for a lot of fans.

And, of course, many of them have taken to social media to share that excitement.

Chicago Fire fans celebrate Matt Casey

Below are just a few of the posts that were made on Twitter in the hours since it was confirmed that Casey will be back for Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 18.

“OMG OMG OMG JESSE SPENCER IS COMING BACK IN CHICAGO FIRE 11X18 GUYS!!!!! #ChicagoFire #Brettsey” posted one fan account with a photo from the set of Chicago Fire.

OMG OMG OMG JESSE SPENCER IS COMING BACK IN CHICAGO FIRE 11X18 GUYS!!!!! 🙌❤️🎉 #ChicagoFire #Brettsey pic.twitter.com/17bqfRLFp8 — Brettsey Daily | Fan Account ❤️‍🔥 (@BrettseyDaily) March 9, 2023

It’s amazing just how many GIFs are out there that feature the smiling face of Jesse Spencer from scenes of older Chicago Fire episodes. And that’s exactly what a lot of fans have been sharing after the news broke.

With the great news has also come the need for many Chicago Fire fans to go back and watch some of the classic episodes of the show that finally saw Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett (played by Kara Killmer) get together.

It took the relationship a long time to find solid ground, and then it had to become long-distance when Casey moved to Portland. The couple has since broken up, but fans still hold out hope for a reconciliation.

Kelly Severide is now gone from Chicago Fire

On the last new episode of the show, Kelly Severide’s exit from Chicago Fire was explained in detail.

The writers even had Van Meter return to break the news to Boden, who wasn’t pleased that he lost his best firefighter with very little notice.

Having Taylor Kinney take some time off probably led to the producers asking Jesse Spencer to return, even if it just ends up being a stand-alone episode.

Currently, the One Chicago shows are on hiatus, but Chicago Fire returns with a dramatic installment, and later in April, the reappearance of Matt Casey will take place.

Until then, fans can still go back and stream the first 10 seasons of Chicago Fire, where Matt Casey was a main character. Everything is available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.