Chicago Fire spoilers: Return of Jesse Spencer (Matthew Casey)?

Possible Chicago Fire spoilers may have just been revealed online in a photo from the set of the show.

An Instagram user (@the1zforce) just shared a series of photos from an upcoming episode in which he is slated to appear.

But one of the images really stands out from the rest because it features actor Jesse Spencer.

For years, Jesse played firefighter Matthew Casey on the Chicago Fire cast. But Jesse left early in Season 10 to take a break from acting.

Within the show itself, Casey has moved to Portland to take care of the kids that are trying to survive without their fallen firefighter father.

Casey reappeared for the Stellaride wedding at the end of Season 10 but hasn’t been seen on the show this season.

Chicago Fire set photos for Season 11, Episode 18

“That’s a wrap on Episode 18 of Chicago Fire ‘Danger is all Around’…. Excited to be back with my original @chicagofire_nbc family….the regular crew plus cool new ones….[sic],” reads the caption on the first of two posts.

He then adds a note that people should check out his next post because of the scene partners.

A Chicago Fire guest star shared some interesting posts. Pic credit: @the1zforce/Instagram

Jesse Spencer returns to the Chicago Fire cast?

Gary Zahara is the name of the man who runs the Instagram account, and Gary says that his character on Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 18 is Chris McManus from the Department of Homeland Security.

In the photo shared below that he just posted on social media, Jesse Spencer can clearly be seen standing with him and Miranda Rae Mayo (she plays Stella Kidd).

This gives a lot of credence to the possibility that Jesse is returning for at least one more episode.

Jesse Spencer has appeared in a set photo from Chicago Fire. Pic credit: @the1zforce/Instagram

Casey reappears as Severide exits

On the last episode of the show, the Chicago Fire writers explained the Kelly Severide exit, giving some backstory as to why the character won’t be around for a while.

Actor Taylor Kinney needed to take some time away from the show, meaning Severide had to be written out of a few episodes. At the same time, it appears that the production team convinced Jesse Spencer to come back.

These images that are said to be from the set of Chicago Fire haven’t been confirmed by the production team just yet, but it sure looks like fans of the show are going to get a treat a bit later in Season 11.

If he does appear in Episode 18, it likely will not air until the month of April. It’s also unclear if Jesse is back for just one episode or a story arc, so stay tuned.

Until then, a new episode of Chicago Fire after the hiatus hints at some really intense drama for Truck 81.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.