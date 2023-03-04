Chicago Fire TV promo for new episode released

Chicago Fire has entered some uncharted territory following the exit of star Taylor Kinney.

For the time being, Taylor is on a leave of absence from the show, allowing him to deal with something personal.

On the last episode of the show, Chicago Fire revealed what happened to Kelly Severide, giving a good reason why he won’t be in any of the upcoming episodes.

While that gives some answers about where Severide is going to be and why Stella Kidd is living alone now, Taylor’s absence from the show has not yet been explained.

But the show must go on, after a hiatus for the One Chicago shows taking place during the month of March.

Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 16, which is the next new installment for the show, will debut on Wednesday, March 22.

TV promo for Chicago Fire’s new episode

Below is the TV promo that NBC is currently running for the March 22 episode of Chicago Fire. It seems like the team from Firehouse 51 is about to get caught up in a potentially dangerous situation.

And at the end of the promo, Stella Kidd ends up with a gun in her face during a call.

More to come from Chicago Fire

Not too long ago, one of the showrunners teased some spoilers about Sam Carver’s love life, and part of that played out in the latest episode.

After Truck 81 dealt with a fire call at some local stables, OFI agent Wendy Seager came in to ask for some help. It seems that with Severide absent, viewers could see a lot more of her when it comes to arsons.

One thing led to another, and suddenly Seager and Carver were in bed together. The following day, it looked like he was getting really interested in her, so this likely won’t be the final time they are seen on the show together.

Kylie is a girl boss 💪 pic.twitter.com/xvQ8oOdxd5 — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) March 2, 2023

Elsewhere in the world of One Chicago, two former actors were back on sets to work on episodes that will air later this spring.

After ending his tenure as Detective Jay Halstead, Jesse Lee Soffer returned to Chicago P.D. to work behind the camera. He directed an episode that will air after the hiatus.

Jesse wasn’t the only returner, as Brian Tee was back on the set of Chicago Med. Brian had played Dr. Ethan Choi but wanted to spend more time with his family, so he stopped playing the character in the fall finale.

While waiting for Chicago Fire Season 11 episodes to continue rolling out, fans can stream past content on Peacock. That’s also where earlier episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. are available.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.