Chicago Med: Brian Tee wraps filming on his episode

Chicago Med brought back Brian Tee for a new role that he just called an “incredible experience” in a social media post.

For years, Brian played Dr. Ethan Choi as a main part of the Chicago Med cast.

Wanting to spend more time with his family, Brian left the show as a cast member during the Season 8 fall finale.

In that episode, Ethan got married to April Sexton (played by Yaya DaCosta). They then drove off into the sunset to help the people of Chicago in a different way.

When the announcement of his exit was made, it was also revealed that Brian would be returning to the set to direct a future episode of the show.

And according to his social media page, filming has just wrapped on that installment.

Brian Tee directs an episode of Chicago Med

“That’s a wrap… different role, same show. Was an honor and privilege to work with all of you in front and now behind the camera,” Brian wrote as the caption to several photos from the set of Chicago Med.

“Much love to the cast and especially the crew for making this such an incredible experience… #OneLastTime. #OneChicago,” Brian went on to add to the caption.

From the pictures shared below, it looks like he had a lot of fun. It had to be a kick to be behind the camera instead of in front of it.

And from the subtle hashtag (#OneLastTime), this appears to be his way of saying goodbye to Chicago Med for good.

The door is still open for the character of Dr. Ethan Choi to make a guest appearance somewhere down the road, but fans of the show shouldn’t expect it in the short term.

To go back and watch the wedding episode for Ethan and April, Chicago Med fans can stream Season 8, Episode 9 by using Peacock. That’s also where all past episodes of the show are available for viewers.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.