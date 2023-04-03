Did Chicago Fire hint that Kelly Severide won’t return this season?

Chicago Fire has had to roll on without Kelly Severide this season.

Taylor Kinney, who has played Severide for nearly 11 years, requested a leave of absence from the hit NBC drama.

With Taylor unavailable to film new episodes, it forced the writers to write Severide out of the show.

Despite Severide being gone, fans have kept hope alive that he would still come back before the season finale.

Recently, many Chicago Fire fans pleaded on social media that he would return.

While Taylor hasn’t returned, a new episode of the show will feature the return of Jesse Spencer.

Did Chicago Fire just hint that Kelly Severide is done with Season 11?

During Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 17, a conversation took place between Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) that could be important.

The writers for the show have made it a regular occurrence for the characters to fill in the viewers about what has happened between episodes. This is where viewers learn about time jumps, how characters have recovered from injuries, and why some characters won’t appear in that particular episode.

“So, Severide is enjoying the arson program?” Boden asked Stella as they walked into his office in the new episode.

“He is. I can tell he misses being here, but I know he’s not going to leave early, so it will be another month and a half,” Stella stated.

So what does all of this mean? A “month and a half” after this episode aired would be around the Chicago Fire season finale in May. It means the door has been left open for a Severide return, but also that he could return right after the season concludes.

The writers have created a scenario where there is no expectation of Severide showing up to save the day.

It also seems very clear that Taylor Kinney won’t be in the next few episodes unless a time jump happens on the show.

Chicago Fire Season 12?

The end of the season is coming up quickly for Chicago Fire.

So far, Chicago Fire Season 12 has not been ordered by NBC.

As for what is going on, here is an update on the One Chicago renewal process.

The television ratings have been very good for the long-time fire drama. So good news could be on the horizon.

While everyone waits for that news, enjoy the scene below that features Severide and Kidd coming through for Firehouse 51 on a call.

All Chicago Fire Season 11 episodes that have aired so far are available for streaming on Peacock. That includes the Stellaride wedding from the final episode of Season 10.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.