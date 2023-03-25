One Chicago renewal update: Are Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. coming back?

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. have not yet been renewed at NBC.

The trio of One Chicago shows had been under a three-year renewal, but that ended with the current seasons.

The good news is that ratings are still strong, with each show routinely winning its timeslot on Wednesday nights.

Even though the shows are among the top-rated dramas on all of television, exits from the show have caused some concern among fans.

Early in the current season of Chicago P.D., Jesse Lee Soffer stopped playing Detective Jay Halstead.

And on the current season of Chicago Med, Brian Tee walked away from his role as Dr. Ethan Choi.

Add in the mystery surrounding Taylor Kinney’s absence and the Kelly Severide exit from Chicago Fire.

Will Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. be renewed at NBC?

According to a report by Deadline, renewal negotiations are already underway.

The news comes with no caveats, which suggests that NBC is keen on keeping its entire Wednesday night lineup together.

It also sounds like NBC wants to order multiple seasons of each drama, ensuring the shows would be around for years.

The benefit of a show having multiple pre-ordered seasons is job security from not worrying about getting canceled.

Any concerns about slipping ratings at Chicago P.D. could get silenced soon.

More to come from One Chicago this spring

Even while talk about Chicago Med Season 9, Chicago Fire Season 12, and Chicago P.D. Season 11 is taking place, more new episodes from the current seasons are coming.

The Chicago Fire TV schedule has an important episode centering on Cindy Herrmann. And then it is time for the much-talked-about return of Matthew Casey to the show.

For fans who want to catch up on episodes from the current seasons, everything is available for streaming on Peacock.

Additional news from One Chicago

The episode that Jesse Lee Soffer directed for Chicago P.D. aired Wednesday night (March 22).

Of note is that Jesse almost put himself in the episode and as a character other than Jay Halstead.

The tone of that episode also returned the Hank Voight that many Chicago P.D. fans have been missing, so maybe the production team should also tap Jesse for some future episodes.

The Chicago P.D. episode schedule has a lot of new content rolling out this spring, with many exciting storylines planned before that long summer hiatus begins.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.