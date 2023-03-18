Chicago P.D. episode schedule: Voight takes the stand, a villain returns

Chicago P.D. returns after its recent hiatus with a streak of consecutive Wednesday nights featuring new episodes.

This will be a nice treat for fans, and one of the episodes was directed by the actor who used to play Detective Jay Halstead.

The show recently celebrated its 200th episode, presenting an intense night where Intelligence tried to solve a case that played out on an elevated train.

Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) has started to face the shooting she went through a few seasons ago, but only because it has compromised her ability to do the job.

Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) finally realized that she shouldn’t wait for Halstead to return, sending her character on a different arc.

And Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) has become an important part of the team during Season 10, showing that he is very good at taking down criminals.

Chicago P.D. episode schedule

March 22 is the return date for P.D. This will be the first time new episodes of the One Chicago shows have debuted since March 1. It will be a busy night, featuring a Chicago Med episode directed by Brian Tee.

Below is a breakdown of the episodes ahead, including the big one that had Jesse Lee Soffer back on the set.

March 22: Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 16, called Deadlocked

March 29: Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 17, called Out of the Depths

April 5: Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 18 (brand new episode teased)

Chicago P.D. episode details the next few weeks

“Voight takes the stand for ASA Chapman in a high-stakes murder trial against notorious drug kingpin Arturo Morales,” begins the synopsis for the new Chicago P.D. episode called Deadlocked.

“When it becomes clear that Morales and his henchmen have compromised a juror, Voight and the team work furiously to ensure justice prevails,” concludes the synopsis for the March 22 episode of Chicago P.D. that was directed by Jesse Lee Soffer.

It sounds like a lot of time will be spent on Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) during the next new episode, which is something that many fans have been asking to see take place. Arturo Morales also returns.

“As the team investigates a convenience store robbery, the evidence leads them to an unusual pair of suspects, revealing a dark personal drama and another potential victim. Burgess slowly makes strides tackling her past trauma,” reads the synopsis for Out of the Depths.

The March 29 episode seems to hint that Burgess will have a breakthrough in her rehabilitation, possibly due to the counseling she has been seeking out.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.