Jesse Lee Soffer’s Chicago P.D. episode gets a TV promo

Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer appeared as Detective Jay Halstead for many years of the show.

Toward the beginning of Season 10, though, Jesse announced his departure.

The writers created a narrative where Halstead reenlisted and left Chicago, but it did leave a pretty big hole within the Intelligence team.

Halstead also left his wife behind, forcing Detective Hailey Upton to go through some tough times without him.

Behind the scenes, it was announced that Jesse was named the director of an upcoming episode.

Now, the time has finally arrived for Chicago P.D. fans to see the work that Jesse did behind the camera.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 16 information

Following his time back on the set, Jesse shared a number of Chicago P.D. photos, displaying what he had been working on for a while.

Co-star Tracy Spiridakos also shared some fun photos that showed Jesse at work, giving another viewpoint of his return to the show.

Unfortunately, a One Chicago hiatus at NBC has delayed when fans will get to see the final product.

TV promo for Jesse Lee Soffer’s Chicago P.D. episode

Below is the TV promo that NBC is running for the upcoming episode of Chicago P.D. that Jesse Lee Soffer directed.

The new episode will debut on March 22 at 10/9c.

More news from One Chicago

March 22 is a big night, as it also features an episode of Chicago Med that Brian Tee worked on. Brian played Dr. Ethan Choi for years, but the character was written out of the show so that he could spend more time with his family.

And in between those memorable Med and P.D. episodes coming out on March 22, a new installment of Chicago Fire will show how the team at Firehouse 51 is dealing after the departure of Kelly Severide.

Actor Taylor Kinney asked for a leave of absence from the show to deal with a personal matter, forcing the writers to come up with a reason that Severide would not appear on the show for a while.

On the last episode of the show, Chicago Fire fans learned Severide’s fate and saw that Stella Kidd (his wife) would have to grow accustomed to living in an empty apartment for a while.

During the downtime between new episodes of the One Chicago shows coming out, fans can stream previous content from the current seasons using Peacock. That’s a great way to go back and watch the first three episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 10, where Jay Halstead played an important part.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.