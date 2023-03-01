Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med to have long hiatus

Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med will be airing repeat episodes for most of March.

Each of the One Chicago shows has a new episode on Wednesday, March 1, but then an extended hiatus begins.

The good news is that there are some really interesting episodes arriving before the break hits.

On the new episode of Chicago Med, the hospital is going to be dealing with a strike, with new cast member Stan Shaw returning.

That will then lead to a new episode of Chicago Fire where that huge Kelly Severide cliffhanger may be addressed.

And the night concludes with Chicago P.D. bringing back Samantha Beck for a dramatic episode.

How long is the latest One Chicago hiatus?

NBC has already announced that repeat episodes of the show will be airing on March 8 and March 15. The full primetime schedule for those weeks has also already been posted.

Recently, Jesse Lee Soffer revealed when his new episode of Chicago P.D. is going to be debuting, and he stated that it would be at the end of March.

Season 10, Episode 16 will serve as that installment, likely with a lot of promotion coming from NBC before the big day.

From the sound of things, after the March 1 episodes, the next time that new content will debut for One Chicago is going to be on March 22.

More news from One Chicago

One of the Chicago Fire showrunners teased some spoilers that deal with the love interest(s) of one character. It could be very interesting to see how that plays out over the next few episodes.

Earlier, they had also hinted that a character from the past could be coming back to stir up some more drama, so that might be in store for Chicago Fire fans as well.

And coming soon is a new Chicago Med episode that Brian Tee worked on. He starred on the show as Dr. Ethan Choi for many years but decided to leave in order to spend more time with his family.

This time around, Brian was working behind the camera, giving him the chance to direct a lot of people that used to be his co-stars. It could end up giving that new episode of Med a different feel.

To go back and re-watch earlier episodes for any of the One Chicago shows during this upcoming break, everything is available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.