Chicago Fire episode schedule: Cruz feels the burden, Cindy’s chemo results come in

Chicago Fire returns with a string of new episodes, rewarding fans for patiently waiting through another hiatus.

A lot has been going on behind the scenes, with the writers forced to create narratives that explain Taylor Kinney not being on set.

Taylor had to take a leave of absence from the world of One Chicago, leading to Kelly Severide getting written out of the show for a bit.

But it’s back to business for the rest of the cast and the crew. And now it’s time to start rolling out new episodes again.

So far, 15 new episodes have debuted in Chicago Fire Season 11, bringing a lot of drama to the small screen.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For fans who want to re-watch some of the earlier episodes from this season, all the content that has already aired can be streamed on Peacock.

Chicago Fire episode schedule

March 22 is the return date for Chicago Fire. It will be the first time new episodes of the One Chicago shows have aired since back on March 1.

Below is a small breakdown of what’s coming up, including the big episode where Jesse Spencer returns to Chicago Fire.

March 22: Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 16, called Acting Up

March 29: Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 17, called The First Symptom

April 5: Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 18 (the return of Matt Casey)

Important plot points for Chicago Fire Season 11

In the episode called Acting Up, Cruz will feel the burden of his increased responsibilities at Firehouse 51. With Severide out, Cruz has to step up in a big way, and the pressures of Squad succeeding are placed on his back.

Another big plot point of the March 22 episode will be Kidd, Gallo, and Carver getting caught in a gang war.

Then, in the episode called The First Symptom on March 29, the results of Cindy Herrmann’s chemotherapy results will loom over their family. This is where Cindy’s prognosis will likely be provided by her doctors.

An amusing substory to break the tension will involve Mouch trying to build a classic firetruck model for the Deputy District Chief. He will end up needing the assistance of Ritter and Gallo to finish.

After that, Chicago Fire fans get to see the return of Captain Matthew Casey during the April 5 episode. It should be very interesting to see why he is back in the picture, but equally sad that he won’t share the screen with Kelly Severide.

In some other interesting news from the show, the March 22 episode of Chicago Med will feature a mini-crossover with the people from Firehouse 51, so it’s worth tuning in an hour earlier that evening.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.