Chicago Med features a mini-crossover with its new episode

Chicago Med returns from its latest hiatus later this month and has some other One Chicago characters in tow.

The hospital has been going through a lot of changes lately, including the doctors having a new boss.

A push toward technological advances has also been taking place, with a new operating room controlled by a form of artificial intelligence.

In the next new episode, though, the doctors are going to be dealing with a problem involving an MRI machine.

Debuting on Wednesday, March 22, the new episode is called What You See Isn’t Always What You Get.

And to make it even more interesting, Brian Tee returned to the show to direct Chicago Med for the first time.

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 16 synopsis

“Halstead and Cuevas struggle to diagnose a patient with a rare disorder; CFD and Med staff work to free a paranoid father trapped in the MRI suite; Tanaka-Reed gets an ego check,” reads the full synopsis for the March 22 episode of Chicago Med.

The mini-crossover is hinted at within the synopsis, and it is teased that the Chicago Fire Department is going to be on hand to help with a problem.

Chicago Fire crosses over with Chicago Med

As seen in the TV promo shared below, Squad 3 from Firehouse 51 is called to help with a rescue. The three characters appear at the beginning of the promo, so don’t blink. Unfortunately, Kelly Severide is not on the show right now, so he won’t be making an appearance.

More big news from One Chicago

Some big news just came out, revealing that Matt Casey is returning to Chicago Fire. The character moved to Portland in Season 10, but actor Jesse Spencer is going to be making a return to NBC.

This might soften the blow from Taylor Kinney taking a leave of absence, but fans are definitely missing having Severide lead Squad on each new episode.

And over at Chicago P.D., the episode that Jesse Lee Soffer directed is also debuting on the same night as the mini-crossover. It will be a nice treat to see what he was able to do behind the camera instead of starring as Detective Jay Halstead in front of it.

To catch up on Chicago Med Season 8 episodes or Chicago Fire Season 11 episodes, everything that has already debuted is available for streaming on Peacock.

And as a reminder, the One Chicago shows are all back from their latest hiatus on the night of March 22.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.