Chicago P.D. synopsis revealed for Jesse Lee Soffer’s episode

Jesse Lee Soffer returned to direct an episode of Chicago P.D. and some more information about that installment has been revealed.

By now, most Chicago P.D. fans have heard that Jesse was back on the set to help with a future episode.

The big day has nearly arrived, and NBC released a TV promo to get everyone excited.

Now, the full episode synopsis has also been released, giving viewers a better feel for what will take place.

This is going to serve as Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 16, and it is set to debut on Wednesday, March 22.

The episode itself is called Deadlocked and it will be the first new one following the latest hiatus for One Chicago.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 16 synopsis

“Voight takes the stand in a high-stakes murder trial against notorious drug kingpin Arturo Morales,” opens the synopsis for the March 22 episode of Chicago P.D.

“When it becomes clear that Morales and his henchmen have promised a juror, Voight and the team work furiously to ensure justice prevails,” reads the rest of the synopsis.

This is going to be a callback to the episode called The Ghost in You that debuted in mid-February. That night, Voight was tasked by Assistant State’s Attorney Nina Chapman to pursue a drug runner who dodged prison years ago after her informant mysteriously disappeared.

The results weren’t good for the informant, who was murdered and buried in the foundation of a building, but it did lead to the arrest of Arturo Morales.

It should be very interesting to see what Jesse Lee Soffer was able to accomplish behind the camera after starring on the show as Detective Jay Halstead for years.

Ahead of his episode debuting, Jesse explained why he left Chicago P.D., giving fans some answers about what seemed like a very abrupt departure.

Elsewhere in the world of One Chicago, Kelly Severide was written out of Chicago Fire, with the writers put into that unenviable position when star Taylor Kinney asked for a leave of absence.

And over at Chicago Med, Brian Tee returned to the set to direct his own episode, following years of him starring as Dr. Ethan Choi on the hit NBC drama.

While the hiatus continues before new episodes of Chicago P.D. arrive, fans can go back and stream previous seasons on Peacock. That’s also where classic episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago Med can be viewed ahead of new content debuting.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.