Jesse Lee Soffer almost returned to Chicago P.D. as a new character

Chicago P.D. just debuted the episode directed by Jesse Lee Soffer.

Called Deadlocked, the new episode focused on the trial of villain Arturo Morales.

Now available for streaming on Peacock, it is slated as Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 16.

As referenced above, Jesse was behind the camera to help put together an exciting night.

He used to star as Detective Jay Halstead on the hit NBC drama but parted ways with the show earlier in Season 10.

In a new interview, Jesse revealed that he almost returned to the show as an extra during his directorial debut.

Jesse Lee Soffer teases Chicago P.D. fans

“There are a couple of screens where I thought about doing that,” Jesse told Deadline about possibly appearing in the episode he directed.

But he also went on to elaborate that he would not have been playing Jay Halstead in the scene(s).

“Like, what if I just walked through the background with my back to the camera? Would someone know it was me?” Jesse pondered.

It certainly could have been a fun Easter Egg for Chicago P.D. fans to try to spot the former star.

“There are a couple of scenes where I’m literally right around the corner from where they’re filming, watching on the monitors. So, I am sort of there,” Jesse added.

More ahead from One Chicago

After taking another lengthy hiatus, the One Chicago shows are back with a streak of Wednesday nights that feature new content.

For fans who want to jump ahead, here is a look at the Chicago P.D. TV schedule, with many new episodes left to debut during Season 10.

Over at Chicago Fire, the return of Matt Casey is taking place soon. Actor Jesse Spencer had played the fire captain since the very beginning of the show, but he left during Season 10 to take a break from acting.

The news of his return has led to celebrating from many Chicago Fire fans, creating some additional buzz for when the episode finally debuts on NBC.

The downside to the Casey return taking place right now is that it comes after the exit of Kelly Severide from Chicago Fire. It means the fans will miss seeing Casey and Severide on the screen together.

As a reminder, all earlier episodes from Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock. That includes the final three episodes that featured Jesse Lee Soffer at the beginning of Season 10.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.