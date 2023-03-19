Chicago P.D.: Villain Arturo Morales returns

Chicago P.D. will feature the return of drug kingpin Arturo Morales during the next new episode.

The character first appeared in an earlier episode from Season 10 called The Ghost In You.

As viewers may remember, that episode began with Hank Voight visiting the grave of Alvin Olinsky.

Hank and Al were friends for many years, but Al lost his life after taking the fall for Hank. It was the culmination of Hank taking out his son’s killer that led to Al getting murdered in prison.

After Hank visited Al’s grave, he met with ASA Chapman, where she tasked him with helping her to take down the man she suspected of murdering her informant.

Hank and Intelligence arrested Morales near the end of the intense episode. Intelligence linked Morales to the murder of Chapman’s informant and the disposal of his body. A gun with blood on it was also found with the remains.

The return of Arturo Morales to Chicago P.D.

For Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 16, Hank Voight will take the stand in the case against Arturo Morales. A lot is on the line, and Voight wants to see this case end with Morales in prison.

The synopsis also indicates that Morales and his henchmen have compromised a juror. This forces Intelligence to investigate and come up with answers before the case concludes.

Actor Robby Ramos will again guest star as Morales for the episode called Deadlocked.

Below is a video that gives a sneak peek at the promotional photos released for the March 22 episode.

And for any Chicago P.D. fans who don’t quite remember what Morales looks like, the TV promo below features two flashes of him sitting in the courtroom. Hopefully, the episode title isn’t a hint about the trial results.

To go back and re-watch the first episode featuring Morales (Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 13), fans can stream it using Peacock.

More news from One Chicago

The March 22 episode is the one that Jesse Lee Soffer directed. He used to play Detective Jay Halstead but stepped away from the show earlier in Season 10.

That’s a big night for One Chicago, as the evening begins with a Brian Tee-directed episode of Chicago Med. It leads into a dramatic installment of Chicago Fire, where Stella Kidd is held at gunpoint.

In other big news from Chicago Fire, Matt Casey is returning to the show. The surprise revelation came soon after actor Taylor Kinney took a leave of absence, but it should be good to have Jesse Spencer back with the cast.

And for anyone who hasn’t seen it yet, a former Chicago Fire and Chicago Med star is now a host on Game Show Network.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.