Chicago Fire and Chicago Med star now hosts a new game show

Jeff Hephner from Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, NCIS, and Boss is now a host for Game Show Network.

Long before he joined the world of One Chicago, Jeff appeared as Keenan O’Brien on 10 episodes of the 2004 show, The Jury.

He later appeared as Matt Ramsey on The O.C. and then guest-starred on an episode each of NCIS, CSI: Miami, Cold Case, House, and Nip/Tuck.

Later, Jeff had starring roles on Hellcats as Red Raymond and Boss as Ben Zajac.

In Chicago Fire Season 2, Jeff began appearing as Jeff Clarke, a firefighter who transferred into Firehouse 51 from another house that was closed down.

And after his character arc came to an end on Fire, Clarke became a medical student in Chicago Med Season 2.

Who was Jeff Clarke on Chicago Fire and Chicago Med?

Jeff Clarke first appeared in Chicago Fire Season 2, Episode 1 (called A Problem House). When Firehouse 33 got shut down, Clarke was transferred over to Firehouse 51, where he immediately got embroiled in some drama.

Clarke was called to the CFD headquarters, where consultant Gail McLeod told him that he would be acting as her insider at Firehouse 51. While he didn’t want to do it, McLeod blackmailed him to become compliant.

Also that season, Clarke was arrested on suspicion of murder by Antonio Dawson and Jay Halstead from Chicago P.D. The charges were dropped, and he was later promoted to lieutenant and transferred to Firehouse 25.

In Chicago Fire Season 5, Clarke hurt himself and had to give up his career as a firefighter. This led to him becoming a student doctor in Chicago Med Season 2.

Clarke dated Dr. Natalie Manning for a bit, finished medical school, and moved to Hawaii for his residency in emergency medicine.

Jeff Hephner now hosts Switch for Game Show Network

A new show called Switch has debuted on Game Show Network with Jeff Hephner serving as the host.

Switch is a trivia-based show that has five challengers competing to be the last person standing. That final person then competes for a nice cash prize.

Along the way, competitors in five spots are trying to get a place in the No. 1 spot and remain there without being switched out. If a person answers a question correctly, they either move up or hold their spot. If they miss a question, they run the risk of being switched out by someone who got it correct.

Below is an episode of Switch that showcases exactly how the game is played, and, of course, it features Jeff leading the five contestants through the rounds.

New episodes of Switch air at 7/6c weekdays on Game Show Network.

And to watch Jeff starring in the earlier seasons of Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, those episodes are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.