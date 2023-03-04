Chicago Med: Brian Tee’s episode teased with new TV promo

Chicago Med brought back Brian Tee to work on an episode that will debut soon on NBC.

Brian had played Dr. Ethan Choi on the show, but the character got married and left earlier in Season 8.

When it was announced that Brian was leaving the show to spend more time with his family, it was also revealed that he would return to direct an episode.

Now, it’s almost time to debut Brian’s directorial debut within One Chicago, likely providing the NBC drama a fresh look with him behind the camera.

The first new episode following the current One Chicago hiatus is the one that Brian worked on. Even though the breaks might frustrate some fans of the show, they are necessary, with only about 24 episodes debuting each season.

Recently, Brian also shared some set photos marking the final day of shooting. A hashtag that he used also suggested that this will be his final time working with the franchise.

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 16 TV promo

Below is the TV promo for the Chicago Med episode that was directed by Brian Tee. It will serve as Season 8, Episode 16 for the hit drama, and it’s also going to be a mini-crossover.

Within the footage, the Chicago Fire character Joe Cruz (played by Joe Minoso) makes an appearance. And it looks like this could be a very intense few moments for the ED workers.

More One Chicago news

The March 22 episode of Chicago Med that Brian Tee worked on is not the only notable event from that evening.

Later on the same night, Jesse Lee Soffer debuts his new episode of Chicago P.D. Previously, Jesse starred as Detective Jay Halstead, but he left the show early in Season 10.

Jesse returned to direct his own episode and was featured in some fun photos from the Chicago P.D. set.

As usual, the March 22 night of One Chicago begins at 8/7c with the new episode of Chicago Med, followed by a dramatic Chicago Fire at 9/8c, and concluded with Jesse Lee Soffer’s episode at 10/9c.

A lot of big exits have been taking place on the One Chicago shows this year, but Taylor Kinney taking leave from Chicago Fire may have been the most shocking one.

On the last episode of Chicago Fire, the writers revealed what happened to Kelly Severide, giving viewers some answers about the character’s departure.

It also means that Severide will not be a part of the March 22 return date for the trio of shows.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.