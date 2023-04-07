Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. hiatus explained

A long One Chicago hiatus has begun.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are on a break until May 2023.

The three Chicago-based dramas will not air any new episodes for the rest of April.

This is bad news for fans who love to see new episodes each week.

Unfortunately, dramas like these only air around 22 to 24 episodes during a season.

There are some reasons for the current delay, even if it is hard to swallow.

Why are the One Chicago shows on long hiatus?

The current seasons of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. haven’t finished filming.

The cast and crew for each show still have a lot of work to do on the upcoming episodes.

At Chicago Fire, one of the reasons that work is not done is that Taylor Kinney took an extended leave of absence.

The Chicago Fire writers also hinted that Kelly Severide isn’t returning this season.

While a disappointing development, at least Taylor hasn’t announced a permanent departure.

When do the One Chicago shows return with new episodes?

Repeat episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air on April 12 and 19. Then, on April 26, NBC has a birthday special called Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love.

New episodes of the One Chicago shows arrive on Wednesday, May 3. That’s a long time to wait for the fresh content, but the great news is that it begins four straight weeks of new episodes.

More news from One Chicago

Recently, Taylor Kinney posed with a Chicago Fire fan for a picture, showing the actor is out and about again.

It provided fans of the show some hope that he still plans to return. That could remain a big question until Taylor or a producer from One Chicago gives an official update on what is happening.

And speaking of returns, Jesse Spencer returned to play Matt Casey on the new episode of Chicago Fire.

That return caused many Chicago Fire fans to ask if he was back for good.

His new episode is available for streaming on Peacock, where fans can also watch previous episodes from all three One Chicago dramas.

Looking forward, four new episodes are left for each show before the long summer hiatus begins. That doesn’t seem like a lot, which could make the May 24 finales seem very dramatic.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.