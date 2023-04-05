Chicago Fire: Matt Casey’s return includes a lot of scenes with Sylvie Brett

Chicago Fire brought back Captain Matthew Casey for the April 5 episode.

In this new installment, Casey will share several scenes with Sylvie Brett (played by Kara Killmer).

This makes sense because the pair was in a romantic relationship that couldn’t survive the distance.

Casey has remained living in Portland to take care of the kids of a fallen firefighter.

Brett still works at Firehouse 51 in Chicago, leading the team that runs Ambulance 61.

During the new episode called Danger Is All Around, Casey is in town to help Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) on a special task force.

Images from Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 18

Below are a few of the press images that have been released for the April 5 episode of Chicago Fire.

Even though Casey and Kidd will be working together, much time will be spent on conversations between Casey and Brett.

In this first image, it appears that Casey has arrived at Firehouse 51 and that Brett is happy to see him.

Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey and Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire 1118. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

In the next photo, Casey is speaking with Brett near her ambulance. She looks a tad nervous in this particular scene, possibly due to her new dating relationship.

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett and Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey at Firehouse 51 on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

And what would a new episode be if it didn’t include important characters meeting up at Molly’s? In this final image, which likely comes at the end of the episode, Casey and Brett may be saying goodbye again.

Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey and Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett at Molly’s on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

As a reminder, the new Chicago Fire episode featuring the return of Jesse Spencer airs for the first time on Wednesday, April 5 at 9/8c on NBC.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.