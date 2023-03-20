Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. cast members played The Newlywed Game

To help promote One Chicago, people from each show competed on a version of The Newlywed Game.

Stars from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. played in the event, with the video shared below.

From Chicago Fire, the participants were David Eigenberg (Christopher Herrmann) and Jose Minoso (Jose Cruz).

Competing from Chicago P.D. were Tracy Spiridakos (Detective Hailey Upton) and Jesse Lee Soffer (Detective Jay Halstead).

And participating from Chicago Med were Torrey DeVitto (Dr. Natalie Manning) and Nick Gehlfuss (Dr. Will Halstead).

Jesse and Natalie are no longer on those respective shows, but fans still discuss the characters they played.

One Chicago on The Newlywed Game

The video below depicts the game the six people from One Chicago played. And even though the video was filmed in 2019, it still stands up well due to the chemistry of the people on set.

The point of the game was to see which duo knew each other the best, presenting a fun competition that all six wanted to win. The actors and actresses were even dressed up as their characters for the day.

Fans of the show can try to guess who will win the challenge and then watch the footage. There is a lot of laughter for the six stars.

More news from One Chicago

The trio of Chicago-based shows didn’t air new episodes for most of March 2023, but a big night awaits them all on March 22.

That Wednesday night begins a streak of consecutive Wednesday nights with new episodes of each NBC drama.

First up is a Chicago Med episode directed by Brian Tee. Filming the special episode was his first time behind the camera after years of starring as Dr. Ethan Choi.

That Chicago Med episode is also a mini-crossover, giving fans some event television to welcome everybody back.

Closing out the night is a Chicago P.D. episode directed by Jesse Lee Soffer. For the first nine years of the show, he starred as Detective Jay Halstead.

And the upcoming Chicago Fire episode schedule features some nights to remember, including a new episode with Matt Casey.

love this family 🥰 pic.twitter.com/L6lFH7S0XX — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) March 10, 2023

To catch up on previous episodes from the current seasons, fans can stream them on Peacock. That might be a good idea ahead of the shows returning from hiatus.

And for any fans who need a reminder, here is what happened to Kelly Severide.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.