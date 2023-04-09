Is a Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. crossover in the works?

The latest episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. may have hinted at something big.

On Chicago Fire, Captain Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) returned to Firehouse 51. After spending a lot of time in Portland, he was on hand to help a new task force.

The task force is intended to work together in case a domestic terrorist attack happens. The timeline is unclear, but it sets the stage for something down the line.

Later that night, a dramatic episode of Chicago P.D. finally revealed what the Beck family is doing.

Intelligence has been investigating this family since Samantha Beck (Caitlin Mehner) was kidnapped and held for ransom.

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) was correct in his assessment that the Becks were up to no good, and it has now been confirmed by Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) going undercover.

Will Casey and Ruzek work together within One Chicago?

Richard Beck (played by Lee Tergesen) has placed Ruzek in charge of deliveries for a massive attack that will take place before the end of May on Chicago P.D.

Ruzek wasn’t given specific information but was told there will be a damaging attack on multiple fronts. That’s very similar to how Casey presented the threat he feels is coming to the infrastructure of major cities.

This may be what ends up impacting the season finales of each show. And it sounds like a great way to set up a crossover where Casey and Ruzek work together on that task force.

Casey makes his way back to firehouse 51 ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/xhzDysmKWY — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) April 5, 2023

But first, it’s time for a break at One Chicago

A long hiatus for the Chicago shows has begun.

It will be some time until new episodes arrive for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

The good news is that all previous episodes from the current season are available for streaming on Peacock. That’s a great way to catch up or rewatch some key episodes.

Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 18, and Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 18 are worth watching again before the shows return from hiatus.

More news from One Chicago

The writers at Chicago Fire may have already hinted that Kelly Severide isn’t coming back this season. That’s not the news that most fans want to hear, but it could occur after Taylor Kinney took an extended leave of absence.

Recently, though, Taylor took a picture with a Chicago Fire fan, making their day while he was in Utah.

Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesday on NBC.