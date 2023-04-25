Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 19: Synopsis revealed for return

Chicago P.D. Season 10 finally returns with a new episode.

The trio of One Chicago shows took most of April off, but the hiatus is about to end.

Ahead of the return, more information about the new episode of Chicago P.D. has been released by NBC.

This new episode debuts on Wednesday, May 3, kicking off four consecutive weeks of new content.

These are the final episodes for the season, which then leads into the long summer hiatus.

NBC also revealed that Chicago P.D. has been renewed for Season 11, so more episodes arrive next year.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 19 synopsis

“Atwater’s worlds collide when there’s a shooting at the building he owns in Burnside, which leaves a child dead. Atwater must confront his relationship with his father, Lew, as the brutal case forces them together,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 19.

The May 3 episode is called The Bleed Valve, and one of the main components will be the return of Officer Kevin Atwater’s father.

The character appeared earlier in Season 10 when Atwater learned that his father finally got released from prison.

When the show returns, the writers will expound upon that situation to tell a new story about the elder Atwater returning to society.

Below is the brief TV promo that NBC is running for the return of Chicago P.D.

More news from One Chicago

Filming for Chicago P.D. Season 10 has been completed, with four new episodes set to debut in May.

Since their work on the show is done for the summer, the cast and crew have been enjoying some free time.

The actor who plays Dante Torres even died his hair pink, showing off the new style in some Instagram photos.

And the actress who plays Kim Burgess enjoyed a night at the theater with her daughter.

Regarding the other two shows, it seems that Kelly Severide is gone from Chicago Fire for the rest of the season.

Taylor Kinney is on a continued leave of absence from the show, but Taylor and his girlfriend shared new photos indicating that they are still having fun together.

To catch up on Chicago P.D. episodes from earlier this season, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+.

It is a good idea for fans to go back and re-watch some of the previous episodes.

A possible Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. crossover has also been hinted at by the writers.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.