Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney returns to social media

Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney has been on a leave of absence from the show.

Taylor plays firefighter Kelly Severide on the hit NBC drama, but he asked for some time away.

Within the show, the writers hinted that Severide isn’t coming back this season.

Taylor’s absence from the show hasn’t been explained, leading to rumors about a permanent exit.

The show even brought back Matt Casey (played by Jesse Spencer) as a guest star.

But fans still miss seeing Severide as a component of each episode.

New Taylor Kinney and Ashley Cruger photos

In a fun post on Instagram, Ashley Cruger shared some cute photos of herself with Taylor Kinney.

Taylor and Ashley have been dating for a while now, and it’s good to see that the couple is still going strong.

The couple shared three photos in a simple post to celebrate Easter.

One of them shows the couple kissing on a couch. And all three photos feature them wearing oversized sunglasses indoors.

Taylor and Ashley are out and about

In several Instagram Live posts, Ashley shared that the couple was at what appears to be a Moto GP event. A photo shows them on the red carpet at the event

Taylor Kinney and Ashley Cruger are on the red carpet. Pic credit: @Ashley_Cruger/Instagram

And a video features Ashley test-riding a bike while Taylor watches. Below is a still image from that video.

Ashley Cruger rides a bike while wearing heels. Pic credit: @Ashley_Cruger/Instagram

More news about Chicago Fire

While Chicago Fire fans wait to hear when Taylor might return to the show, new episodes are still rolling out in Season 11.

In the next episode, Chicago Fire hints at killing off Sam Carver during a frantic call for Firehouse 51.

No matter what happens, some great news about the show’s future has been revealed.

NBC renewed all the One Chicago dramas, meaning Chicago Fire Season 12 will air during the 2023-2024 television season.

Some Chicago Fire cast spoilers also came out, giving fans an idea of who will be on the show next season.

Currently, the Chicago shows are on an extended hiatus at NBC. During the downtime, fans can stream all past content on Peacock. That’s also where older episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. can be watched.

And as a reminder, a new episode of Chicago Fire arrives on Wednesday, May 3. Following that, the show will have three more weeks with new content.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.