Chicago Fire Season 12 cast update provided by NBC

Chicago Fire Season 12 news is already starting to come out from NBC.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the network renewed the One Chicago shows for another year.

This means new episodes of the show will air on NBC during the 2023-2024 television season.

And since the news came out during another long One Chicago hiatus, it is even more welcome.

The other thing that has been taking place is a leave of absence by Taylor Kinney.

It even led to the Chicago Fire writers hinting that Kelly Severide won’t be back this season.

According to NBC Insider, no changes to the Chicago Fire cast have been announced. This indicates that the show expects Taylor Kinney back for Season 12.

It also suggests that Sam Carver won’t die, despite how bad he looks in the new Chicago Fire episode promo.

The start date for Chicago Fire Season 12 has not been revealed, but it should occur sometime in September 2023.

Will Jesse Spencer return as Matt Casey in Chicago Fire Season 12?

“The idea when I left the show was that if it was appropriate and it would work with the storyline they wanted to do, I would be open—and they would be open—to bringing Casey back,” Jesse Spencer told NBC Insider.

Jesse took a break from filming Chicago Fire to spend more time with his family. He has had no real time away from acting in years and wanted a break. It now appears the door is wide open for him to return – if he wants to.

He also spoke about the feelings that are clearly still there between Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett.

“Can he potentially, in the future, rekindle his relationship with Brett [Kara Killmer] and start that fire again? We’re ‘gonna have to see,” Jesse coyly stated when talking about returning to the show.

Having Casey back at Firehouse 51 is something that fans of the show want to see, but it all comes down to the actor himself.

Jesse Spencer’s return as Matt Casey was on Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 18, and it can be streamed on Peacock.

All previous episodes from the three One Chicago shows are also available for streaming on Peacock.

As everyone waits for the shows to return with new episodes in May, Peacock is a great site to spend time on.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.