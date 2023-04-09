Does Carver die when Chicago Fire returns from hiatus?

The Chicago Fire cast added Jake Lockett to play firefighter Sam Carver.

Stella Kidd was unsure of Carver at the beginning of Season 11. She worried he was the same overconfident person she got to know at the fire academy.

At first, Carver met Kidd’s worst expectations, mostly because he didn’t want to let his guard down at work.

Once Kidd showed a willingness to stand up for Carver on the job, he softened quite a bit.

Since then, Carver has become an integral part of Truck 81, frequently offering expertise on calls. He even had a short relationship with Wendy Seager from OFI.

And now the writers at Chicago Fire are throwing a wrench into the situation.

Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 19 TV promo

In the video shared below, a few scenes from Chicago Fire depict what happens in the next episode.

Chief Boden states that Firehouse 51 has responded to a hazmat call, and some dangerous chemicals are in the air.

Carver is shown executing a rescue within the hazmat scene when his respirator gets ripped off his face.

Later, Carver is seen going down to the ground with chemical burns under his nose.

That sequence has caused a lot of Chicago Fire fans to wonder if Carver is going to die.

Since the One Chicago shows are on an extended hiatus, fans won’t learn Carver’s fate until later this spring.

It’s so far out that the episode title hasn’t been revealed. What is known is that it will serve as Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 19.

Is Chicago Fire going to kill off Sam Carver?

It seems very unlikely that Sam Carver will die on the new episode of Chicago Fire. Jake Lockett might be around a long time to continue playing the character.

The writers have already hinted that Kelly Severide won’t return this season. He was an important part of the team at Firehouse 51, and losing him is big enough for one season.

Actor Taylor Kinney (he plays Severide) took a leave of absence during the winter and has not yet returned to the show. No further explanation was given, so it’s possible that Taylor doesn’t return during Season 11.

Without Severide, keeping Carver around makes sense. Especially since it looks like Violet now has eyes for him.

As everyone waits for the new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. to arrive, older episodes can be streamed on Peacock. The hiatus is long enough to binge-watch the first 18 episodes of Season 11 for Chicago Fire.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.